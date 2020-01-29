GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Bath bomb and cosmetic lovers rejoice!
Haywood Mall announced Lush Cosmetics will become their newest addition this spring. The retailer, famously known for it's creative bath bombs and soaps, will be ready for shoppers by May 2020.
The location will be just the second in the state of South Carolina.
“We are so excited to throw open the doors to a brand new store in Greenville,'' says Elisa Torres, Lush’s director of retail. “Thoughtfully designed with the customer experience in mind, this new shop will provide more opportunity to demonstrate our brand ethics, to get to know our Greenville customers in-person, and to present our new and ever-growing product range.”
Lush prides itself on creating vegetarian, cruelty-free bath, body and skincare products. For 25 years, the retailer has been using fresh fruits and vegetables, fine essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced.
The Haywood Mall location will be 1,350 square feet.
For more information on Lush and all that it does, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Public Works to begin removing illegal signs across Anderson County
SC health officials to brief legislators on Coronavirus preparation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.