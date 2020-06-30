GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Lush lovers, the time has finally come.
The cosmetics company, famously known for its creative bath bombs and soap, is set to open on July 2 inside Haywood Mall between LoveSac and the LEGO Store on the lower level.
The shopping experience may look a little different, though.
Lush says customers can still expect the same highly personalized service the company is known for but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're taking a people-first phased approach - with the health and well-being of staff, customers and the community remaining their top priority.
Customers will have two options to shop. They can either place an online order and pick it up at the store, or drop by and have a staff member help them shop from outside the store to observe social distancing guidelines.
“We are so excited to open the doors to a brand new store in Greenville,” says Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “While the road to normality is bound to be a little uncertain as the world changes around us, we’re committed to safely and consciously starting afresh together, and look forward to welcoming the people of Greenville with open arms.”
All Lush stores are adopting the following health and safety protocols:
- Reduced capacity
- 6 ft social distance guide markers
- Access to clean sinks and soap for requested handwashing upon entry (no purchase required)
- Contactless payment only
- Sanitized cash desk and debit terminal after each customer
- Regular sanitization of surfaces throughout the shop
- Compulsory hand washing before staff assist different customers
- New product available if customers are not comfortable purchasing package-free or display product on shelves
- Masks for Lush team members and a request that customers wear them, too
- At this stage, demos will also be paused to maintain hygiene levels
Lush says the Haywood Mall location's design is inspired by their giant flagship shop in London. It is outfitted almost entirely with reclaimed wood as the shop's walls, fittings and shelves were once barns or industrial buildings.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
Police: Driver will not face charges for incident during protest at Tanner's Big Orange
Harvest Hope Food Bank says they are helping 132% more people this summer than in 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.