LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found lying in his driveway overnight, according to Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes.
The coroner says the victim, 29-year-old Conner Ethan Lloyd, was taken to the hospital where he died from his wounds at 1:15 a.m.
Officers went to a house along Grover Driver around 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in the Lyman Farm subdivision for a shooting, according to Hayes. Upon arrival, a man was found lying his the driveway and had been shot.
No other details of the investigation have been released at this time.
