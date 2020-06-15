LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lyman Police Department said they used funding received from the National Association of VOCA Assistance to build a Garden of Hope for crime victims as part of a Community Awareness Project in the city.
The project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which will be observed from June 14 to 20 this year. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been observed each year since 1981.
The garden is located at Pacific Place, 59 Groce Road in Lyman.
Community leaders gathered for a dedication ceremony Monday morning.
