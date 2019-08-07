GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy some macaroni and cheese alongside some Chick-Fil-A, you’ll soon be in luck.
The Chick-Fil-A on Woodruff Road says Mac & Cheese will be added to its menu on Monday, August 12.
The restaurant chain started testing the iconic comfort food in late 2018 at restaurants in four states, per Business Insider. Chick-Fil-A first began experimenting with a Mac and Cheese menu item in July 2017.
The dish is made with four multiple cheeses, including cheddar, parmesan, and romano.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Chick-Fil-A on Woodruff Road for additional details on this mouthwatering new menu item.
