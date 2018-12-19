(FOX Carolina) - Google is serving up some holiday movie nostalgia to help sell the Google Assistant this holiday season.
In the one-minute commercial, Home Alone Again, Macaulay Culkin once again finds himself alone for the holidays, but he has his Google Assistant this time to help him keep his house free of intruders.
In the commercial, the actor recreates some of the memorable moments from the 1990 film.
Check out the commercial here:
Google also dropped a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.