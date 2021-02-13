MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for a missing man who is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer's, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Deputies say that 69-year-old Clyde Phillips was last seen at around 10:00 Saturday morning near his home in Macon County. According to the sheriff's office, Phillips left in his white Chevrolet Truck with silver took boxes on the side.
Anyone with information should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
