Clyde Phillips

(Macon County Sheriff's Office / February 13, 2021)
Clyde Phillips' Truck

(Macon County Sheriff's Office / February 13, 2021) 

MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for a missing man who is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer's, according to a post on their Facebook page. 

Deputies say that 69-year-old Clyde Phillips was last seen at around 10:00 Saturday morning near his home in Macon County. According to the sheriff's office, Phillips left in his white Chevrolet Truck  with silver took boxes on the side. 

Anyone with information should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office. 

MORE NEWS: "One of the worst" suspected child predators arrested and charged

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.