Otto, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with Otto Fire and Rescue were called to a home early Thursday morning for a fire off South Tryphosa Road.
According to firefighters, the fire involved a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters say one person was found deceased inside the home but at this time their name has not bee released.
Firefighters say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office, the Macon County Sheriff's Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are all helping with the investigation.
Along with Otto Fire and Rescue, members of the Clarks Chapel and Franklin along with Valley Fire Department from Rabun County assisted to fight the fire.
