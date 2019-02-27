Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - Macon County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of meningitis.
According to MCPH two deaths have occurred in the last three weeks. One is confirmed to have been caused by Neisseria Meningitidis. A second death suspected to be linked to the sickness is under investigation.
Officials say preventive antibiotics are being provided to individuals known to have come in close contact with those infected with the bacteria.
Symptoms may include the following: sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting. The disease progresses quickly and can be deadly.
Officials say it can be spread through contact with saliva such as sharing eating utensils, foods, cigarettes, and other smoking devices, kissing and providing unprotected mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
MCPH says they will continue to work with the NC Division of Public Health to help contain the outbreak.
