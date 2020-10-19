FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Macon County Public Health (MCPH) identified a COVID-19 cluster of positives cases in an area church located in Franklin.
According to a post on the Macon County Public Health Facebook page, a minimum of 5 members of Franklin Church of God’s congregation have tested positive, identifying it as COVID-19 cluster.
The organization said the NC DPH defines clusters of COVID-19 in workplace, educational, and other community settings as having a minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible linkage between cases.
MCPH said all members of the congregation are aware of their exposure, and are currently being contacted for testing. Members of the congregation are encouraged to quarantine if they experience symptoms; those who test positive will be given isolation orders. In addition, church leadership has been provided disinfection guidance.
MCPH also mentioned that they are working to identify additional close contacts of these individuals.
