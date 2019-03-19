MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) To some, the loss of a pet is one of the worst pains in the entire world. For Macon County Sheriff's Office, they not only lost a pet, but also a peer.
In a Facebook post on March 17, the Sheriff's Office announced the passing of retired K-9 Zee. They say she
The fourteen-year-old officer came to Macon County after a brief job with Alto Prison in Georgia. With her new agency in North Carolina, Zee worked on the patrol unit and investigations unit until her retirement in 2015 at the age of twelve.
An extremely hard worker, Zee even helped handlers train her replacement, and friend at home, K-9 Chase.
"K-9 Zee was a true assest to the department and a valuable member of the K-9 unit," the post says. "She was a loyal partner for many years to Deputy David Blanton, who she watched over throughout his long shifts."
The post emphasizes that the loss of a K-9 Officer is unique- something only their families can understand.
"Job well done, K-9 Zee... thank you for your service. Your K-9 partners have it from here girl," says the post.
MORE NEWS: Duo accused of shooting 2 men in car 3 days before fatally shooting man in pickup truck in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.