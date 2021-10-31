ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Greg Maddux threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series. Maddux wore his Braves jersey and tipped his cap in response to an ovation from fans as he walked onto the field. He threw the pitch to Eddie Perez, who was often his designated catcher. Maddux won four consecutive Cy Young Awards for the Chicago Cubs and the Braves, including in 1995 when he posted a remarkable 19-2 record for Atlanta’s 1995 World Series champion team. It was a rare Atlanta appearance for the 55-year-old Maddux.
