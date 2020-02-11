(FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man suspected of rape.
According to the sheriff's office, after receiving a complaint of the crime, deputies identified the suspect to be Otis Melton.
Deputies didn't release details of the case, only saying that Melton had been arrested and charged with second degree rape.
He's being held at the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
