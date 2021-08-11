MADISON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Madison County Schools (MCS) says face masks are required indoors at all school facilities when students are scheduled for instruction until further notice.
According to the MCS, they are enacting the requirement due to two key points: the increasing number of COVID cases in the county and across North Carolina and the high transmission rates of the Delta variant, particularly among young children.
MCS says face coverings will keep the students safe and keep the schools open.
They say they will revisit the data each Friday and make decisions for the following week regarding face coverings based on updated numbers, school-affected positives, quarantines, and staffing.
