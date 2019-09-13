PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Madworld Haunted Attraction is opening for its tenth year on Friday the 13th.
The haunted trail is located just off I-85 at Exit 35.
Madworld said its 10th year will bring its most expansive haunt experience to date, with more scenes, more actors, and more scares. The scenes include The Asylum, The Diner, The Vortex Tunnel, The Voodoo experience, The Clown House, The Prison, The Ring, The Zombie Area, and more along a half-mile trail.
Madworld boasts having one of the most technical and immersive haunts in the country. They also have roaming characters; games, such as Zombie Brain Smash, Skeleball, and Crypt Toss; food and drinks; and multiple escape rooms.
Tickets start at $25.
