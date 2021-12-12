MAGGIE VALLEY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Maggie Valley Fire & Rescue announced that Fire Chief Chris Carver recently passed away.
Chief Carver served the community for 37 years before his passing. The department shared a statement in remembrance of him via Facebook on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.