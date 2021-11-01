GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Christmas music in Upstate is back! Audacy announced Magic 98.9 has switched to a continuous, all-holiday music format until the new year.
Magic 98.9 will play songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Bublé, and other artists from Nov. 1 until Jan. 1, 2022, according to Audacy.
“Magic 98.9 is the Upstate's Christmas music station and playing Christmas favorites lifts the community’s spirits and, by doing what we do best, is the best way we know how,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg in a news release. “Listening to continuous Christmas music on Magic 98.9 is a tradition for families and retailers all over the region. We’re happy to make these timeless classics more accessible, as listeners can easily stream the station at home, at work, online at Audacy.com or at Magic989.com, as well as via smart speaker.”
