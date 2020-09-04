PHILADELPHIA, PA (FOX Carolina) - Entercom announced that Magic 98.9 will celebrate Labor Day weekend with an all-holiday music playlist.
Entercom said starting Friday, Magic 98.9 will be playing beloved classics from Andy Williams, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael Bublé, and more
“The response to ‘Christmas in July’ was overwhelmingly positive, so we decided to bring a little joy and cheer to Labor Day Weekend with a full slate of holiday music,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Greenville-Spartanburg. “As the Upstate's official Christmas station, we're excited to start the countdown to the holidays, a season of cheer and hope to share with our listeners."
The station said it will return to regular adult contemporary format on September 8.
