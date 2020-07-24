(FOX Carolina) -- Feeling Christmas cheer?
The Blood Connection, The Gilstrap Family Dealership, and Entercom has announced that Magic 98.9 in Greenville will switch to an all-holiday music format through this weekend.
“We know the Upstate could use some good cheer, so we're bring a whole weekend of joy and hope for everyone who needs a little Christmas,” says Dave Jackson, Operations Manager, Magic 98.9. “Nothing brings happiness to the heart and puts a smile on faces like Christmas. Listen, feel good, and sing-along to Christmas in July with Magic 98.9, THE Christmas Station!”
The stations say they will return to a normal format on July 27.
