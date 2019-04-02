Highlands, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake near the Tennessee, North Carolina border just 32 miles northwest of Clemson.
According to the preliminary report from the USGS, the epicenter of the 1.9 magnitude earthquake, which happened shortly before 3 a.m. this morning, was focused near Highlands, North Carolina.
At this time, no citizens in the affected area have reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.
For more on the quake you can visit the USGS website here.
