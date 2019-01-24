Monticello, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the USGS reported an earthquake centered near Monticello, South Carolina.
The USGS says the 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened shortly after 4 a.m. and 2.2 miles south, southwest of Monticello and about 17.5 miles east, northeast of Newberry.
The earthquake happened at a depth of about 3.6 miles down and right now the USGS is not reporting any citizens having reported felt the quake.
No word on any damage at this time caused by the quake, but we will update with more information if it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.