Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, the USGS says a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered about 2 miles south, southeast of Coronaca, South Carolina.
According to the USGS the quake was only 5.2 miles from Greenwood and was registered at a depth of three miles down.
According to seismic recording, the quake happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.
At this time, the USGS doesn't have reports of any damages as a result of the quake.
You can read the full USGS release here.
