(FOX Carolina) - Sunday night around 9:51 p.m., the United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake about 19 miles west of Anderson and 17.5 miles south, southwest of Clemson.
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 2.3 magnitude earthquake was three miles west, northwest of Reed Creek in Georgia.
The USGS has not yet received any reports of damage associated with the quake.
According to the review conducted by the USGS, the earthquake was extremely close to the surface measuring less than a tenth of a mile down.
