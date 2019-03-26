JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The US Geological Survey said a small earthquake was detected Tuesday in Jackson County.
The 2.5 magnitude quake was felt around 11:30 a.m.
The epicenter was 47.5 miles west of Asheville and 42.4 miles southeast of Sevierville, TN.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - New Popeyes in Greer has been restocked and is back open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.