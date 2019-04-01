ATLANTA, GA. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A preliminary report released from the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program reported a small earthquake in Georgia, Monday morning, around 3 a.m.
The earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, authorities said.
The earthquake could reportedly be felt in Atlanta, Flat Rock, Milledgeville, Macon, and Covington, Georgia.
