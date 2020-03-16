GENERIC - Earthquake 2

Summerville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS has reported a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered about 3.3 miles southwest of Summerville, South Carolina. 

According to the USGS the quake occurred around 9:59 p.m. Sunday night. 

So far over 400 people have reported they felt the quake. 

The USGS says the quake occurred about 2.8 miles from surface level. 

To view the full event reportfrom the United States Geological Survey, click here

