(FOX CAROLINA) The man charged in the near dozen suspicious packages sent out this week nationwide attended college in Western North Carolina.
Federal authorities announced the arrest of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc on Friday. Sayoc was arrested in Florida, where he is a resident.
But, it has been confirmed that Sayoc was once a student-athlete at Brevard College in Western North Carolina.
The college said in a statement Friday that Sayoc attended the school in the Fall of 1980 for three semesters. He did not graduate from Brevard.
A spokesperson for the college said Sayoc played on the men's soccer team during his time at Brevard. He was featured in the school's yearbook
No other details are available at this time.
