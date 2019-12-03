(FOX Carolina) -- If you plan on shipping gifts for the holidays, the United States Postal Services has created recommended deadlines to ensure your packages get to their destinations on time!
The recommended send-by dates for delivery before December 25 are as follows:
- First Class Mail Service - December 20
- Priority Mail Service - December 21
- Priority Mail Express Service - December 23
- Retail Ground - December 14
Users should be mindful that these dates are for the contiguous United States, this does not include Alaska of Hawaii.
To find out more or to track your packages, visit here.
