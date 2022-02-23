A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
- By: Sophie Keyes Hoge
'Main Street' program revitalizing towns, expanding in Upstate
- Grace Runkel
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Even on a Tuesday, the sidewalks are busy in Walhalla.
At Steph's Steaks on Main Street, customers are already trickling in.
"I get a little excited at lunchtime because we know people are coming in and they need to get in and get out," said owner Stephanie Goitz.
It's been a decade since Goitz started cooking her signature Philly cheesesteaks. Until 2021, it was always at festivals in a pop-up tent.
Last October, she found a permanent home at 115 B E. Main St.
"It was lines out the door when we opened for soft opening and we've never closed," Goitz said. "We didn't really choose Walhalla. I would say Walhalla chose us."
That wasn't by chance.
Last January the city made the conscious decision to bring more resources by joining the Main Street Program, a national movement to generate economic growth in historic downtowns.
"We brought in 12 new businesses in the year and created 29 jobs in our town of 4,000. So that's impressive," said Main Street Walhalla director Libby Imbody.
Imbody helps business owners navigate tax credits, market data and city policies. In the last year, they've worked with business and landowners who have invested $1.5 million into restoring the buildings downtown.
Alisaun Crenshaw is one of those investors. She and her husband bought 300 E. Main St, a building that dates back to the 1890s, a took it down to the studs.
Now it's home to Crenshaw's Sunni Ann Rustic Shop. The once vacant building is packed every weekend, in part, because of the 16 events Main Street Walhalla hosted over the past driving crowds of thousand to downtown businesses.
"That effect doesn't just happen on the weekend. It literally happens afterwards," Crenshaw said. "We get people coming back all the time."
There are 32 communities across the state with Main Street programs.
Fountain Inn jut launched theirs late last year. This month, city council approved dedicating $100,000 of American Rescue Act funding to creating three different types of grants: outdoor expansion and beautification, facade improvement and outdoor seating.
City spokesperson Kate Kizito said one business applied for a grant the night the council approved the funding. They've already been approved. Seven other applications are in the works.
We asked Goitz what Walhalla would be like without the program.
Her take is clear.
"There probably wouldn't be a Main Street," she said.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Emily Van de Riet, Zoe Brown, Jackson Hicks
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.