EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New development is slated for downtown Easley. Something that will bring more jobs, food and entertainment for the area. Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies made the announcement via Facebook on Sunday that a new project called The Silos is on the way.
“It’s definitely going to be open air. These large doors will remain open. People can transverse across the property [while] grabbing a bowl of homemade pasta from Belladina’s, they can go to Pink Mama’s to get some ice cream, come into Silos Brewing and get an amazing craft beer, then go back and see Burrito Hub, come over to Inky’s and sit down,” said Stacey Desrosiers, owner of Inky’s. “It’s time that that money stays right here in Easley.”
“Just an exciting opportunity the kind of revitalize an old building, an historic building in Easley,” Nate Tomforde said, co-owner of Silos Brewing Company.
The focus is all about the community and bringing those who live in the area back to home base for entertainment.
“Easley doesn’t have anything like this. So much of Easley travels to Greenville, to Simpsonville, to Clemson,” said Desrosiers.
“There are a lot of breweries in Greenville, and so trying to find an area where there was something that didn’t exist, there was something original, something that the community could really get behind,” said Tomforde.
The Silos is located next to the Doodle Trail in downtown.
Right now the property is undergoing renovations and construction. They’ve spent quite some time working to get the development off the ground.
“We were approached from the city of Easley about a year and half ago with the opportunity to see what we thought about this property,” said D.J. Desrosiers, owner of Inky’s.
The Silos is expected to bring 60 plus new jobs. Project finish date is forecasted for fall 2020.
Base 360 has been contracted for the development. This company is located in Greenville.
MORE NEWS - Greenville City Council passes emergency ordinance requiring customers to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.