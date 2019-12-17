CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) Soccer fans in the Carolinas are in for a treat. On Tuesday, the announcement was made that a Major League Soccer club will be coming to Charlotte in 2021.
Commissioner Dan Garber said the new club will be owned by the Carolina Panthers' owner, David Tepper, and begin play at Bank of America Stadium the 2021 season.
The organization says their research has shown Charlotte is one of the nation's fastest growing cities in recent decades.
“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer’s 30th club,” said Commissioner Garber. “During the last two decades, Charlotte has experienced enormous energy and growth, which matches soccer’s explosive rise in popularity in the United States."
The new club will join other successful teams in the southeast, including Atlanta and Orlando. Clubs in Miami and Nashville will begin play next season.
"I know our fans are excited and looking forward to embracing their new team at Bank of America Stadium," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "My thanks also to David Tepper and his leadership team for a partnership that will benefit our entire city. This is a great opportunity for Charlotte to continue to grow and develop around our new MLS team.”
Starting now, MLS fans can make deposits to become season ticket holders for the inaugural season in 2021. They're made available in three seating categories, and start at $50 per account.
But, officials say fans will need to act fast! Priority seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
