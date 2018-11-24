(FOX CAROLINA)
Dispatch confirmed all roadways are back open and major debris has been cleared. All major incidents have been handled, they say. Right now, officials are working to restore power to the affected areas.
Residents are woke up Saturday morning to several power outages and traffic hazards as a result of Friday night's storms.
Duke Energy is reporting thousands of power outages in Buncombe, Henderson and Mitchell Counties.
There are an estimated 2,000 outages in Buncombe County, while Henderson is seeing a little over 5,000 outages. As of 8:30 a.m. there were almost 2,000 outages in Mitchell County.
Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, McDowell County officials estimated more than 6,000 were without power as crews worked to clear trees, debris and power lines from the affected areas.
Broad River Fire and Rescue has issued a travel advisory while crews work to remove downed power lines. Old Fort Road at Major Mountain and at Lacie Fern will be closed.
Broad River asks that residents stay away from the area, as it will be closed for several hours.
It is imperative that residents do not touch or try to remove power lines from the roadways- they are energized, and very dangerous.
McDowell County also issued a travel advisory for NC 226 southbound.
At 10:15 a.m. Saturday, McDowell County EMS warns of several traffic lights not working as a result of the power outages.
Officials ask that travelers treat these intersections as 4-way stops.
Marion Police are investigating a collision at the intersection of 221 and 226 South in Marion- they said the incident involves a tractor trailer and a car.
Officers say more details are to come, but ask those in the area be wary of emergency personnel on the roadway.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on when it is safe to travel.
