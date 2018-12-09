(FOX Carolina) - The ice and snow of winter storm Diego has kept plenty of flights from taking off at area airports, and has prevented others from traveling into them as well.
FlightAware's live flight tracker looks at flight data from airports across the country, including those in Greenville, Asheville, and Charlotte. Here are the latest numbers from those airports:
CLT:
- 576 departing flights cancelled (82% of all flights)
- 32departing flights delayed (4% of all flights)
- 557 inbound flights cancelled (79% of all flights)
- 19 inbound flights delayed (2% of all flights)
GSP:
- 38 departing flights cancelled (77% of all flights)
- 2 departing flights delayed (4% of all flights)
- 39 inbound flights cancelled (70% of all flights)
- 1 inbound flight delayed (1% of all flights)
AVL:
- 21 departing flights cancelled (63% of all flights)
- 3 departing flights delayed (9% of all flights)
- 20 inbound flights cancelled (64% of all flights)
- 2 inbound flights delayed (6% of all flights)
