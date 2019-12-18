House debates impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of historic vote Wednesday

Members of the House of Representatives are debating Wednesday ahead of two historic votes on articles of impeachment that are expected to make Donald Trump the third president in American history to be impeached.

 CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

A majority of the House then approved the second charge, obstruction of Congress.

Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.

Trump, who says he's done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.

