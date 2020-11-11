GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Make-A-wish foundation holds a reveal party to grant a local Upstate child's wish for a puppy.
According to Make-A-Wish, 3-year-old Wyatt, who battles chronic respiratory failure, wished for a Bernadoodle puppy from the foundation.
"Wyatt is nonverbal and blind from his neurological and respiratory conditions. His wish for a bernadoodle puppy will bring him tactile comfort when he is able to pet and snuggle the puppy. The comfort and joy of a wish can help give strength to kids enabling them to fight harder against their illnesses," said the foundation.
The foundation said their purpose for granting wishes is to give the kids fighting critical illnesses the "stamina, resilience, and hope" to fight harder through their condition.
Wyatt's mom, DeeDee Miller, said, “It’s precious because Wyatt he normally sleeps 20-22 hours a day so for him to be awake for this is more than I could have wished for him. And to see him the way he expresses himself when he touched the puppy and smiled that’s just something I’ll never forget."
More news: Three new Chipotle restaurants coming to the Upstate, all featuring new Chipotlane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.