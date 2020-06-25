DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Make-A-Wish and Sonny’s Camp N Travel made a 12-year-old boy’s wish of having a camper a reality on Thursday.
Make-A-Wish said Ethan Veeck, who battles a nervous system disorder, loves the outdoors and wished for a camper.
His wish was granted Thursday at Sonny’s, located on Maiin Street in Duncan.
Make-A-Wish said Ethan loves outdoor adventures including catching bugs, throwing stones in creeks, and blowing bubbles.
MORE NEWS - Simpsonville Police ask for help identifying woman suspected in a vehicle break-in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.