ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, Ronnie Gaddis, accused in the February murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child went before a judge and was denied bond.
Gaddis, who was booked in the county jail on Wednesday afternoon, was captured by US Marshals in Laurens County.
The killing happened on February 13, 2020 at a home on Bryon Circle during a robbery attempt, deputies said previously.
Sabrina Lowery and her unborn son lost their lives as a result of the violence.
Deputies later charged Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun and Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis with murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Calhoun took his own life in Illinois in August when police there said he pulled a gun on officers after a domestic disturbance.
Gaddis was booked in the Anderson County jail on Wednesday just before 4 p.m., according to online jail records.
Thursday morning Gaddis declined to address the court following emotional testimony from the victim's family.
The victim's mother-in-law became emotional during the hearing while addressing the court between sobs. She relayed how the victim's daughter asks, "When's my mamma gonna come see me? Tell my mamma that black man is not here. He don't have a gun here. She is safe to come see me."
After speaking, the victim's husband addressed the suspect saying he was glad he was taken into custody alive and asked him to come clean about everything that happened that night.
The judge denied the suspect bond and said he would be held until a circuit court judge could hear his case.
