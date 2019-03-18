ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a man accused of shooting and killing a man outside an Anderson bar in 2014 was finally behind bars in South Carolina on Monday.
Deputies said Clarence Jamal Tillman shot and killed Brandon Pickens at an address on Glenn Street on Nov. 1, 2014.
By the time warrants were filed, deputies said Tillman fled to Georgia, where he was later arrested and charged in another case there.
On March 15, 2019, deputies said Tillman was released from custody in Georgia and transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center.
Tillman is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the 2014 shooting.
MORE NEWS - Warrant: Former water company office manager accused of stealing more than $10K from customers' cash payments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.