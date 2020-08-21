WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday we learned that a Columbia man who the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of forcing himself into a Seneca man’s house at gunpoint and stealing the man’s phone and car is also accused of robbing a woman he met on a popular dating app, according to deputies in Richland County.
Oconee County deputies said Karriem Lushon Agner, Jr., 22, faces charges of First Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.
The crimes occurred at a home on Tollkeepers Place. The victim told deputies that Agnes came to his home twice on Tuesday asking about a woman. The second time, deputies said Agner pilled out a gun and forced his way inside the house. That’s when deputies said he took the man’s iPhone and car keys and then drove off in the victim’s Dodge Charger.
The car was entered into the NCIC database and deputies said they were later notified by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that the car had been recovered and Agner had been arrested.
Deputies in Richland County confirmed Agner also faces multiple charges there after he was accused of robbing a woman he met on Tinder in late July.
On July 29, deputies said Agner met up with the victim at her home after the two met on Tinder. He demanded cash and when she didn’t have any, he reportedly forced her into a vehicle, drove to an ATM, and forced her to withdraw cash. Deputies said he then pushed her from the vehicle and drove off.
He was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for that incident.
Deputies in Richland County believe Agner may have other victims who he met on Tinder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
