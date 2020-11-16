INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man suspected in a knife assault was arrested early Monday morning.
The assault happened outside a home on Jordan Street just before 6 a.m.
Deputies said they arrived to find the victim, a 45-year-old male, bleeding from his left hand.
The victim told deputies he was walking in his yard when he heard a rustling noise behind him and he was rushed by another man carrying a bat.
Per an incident report, the victim told deputies he was able to wrestle the attacker down to the ground, where the attacker then retrieved a knife and cut the victim's hand.
Deputies said Inman police located the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Michael Anderson, who the victim knew as "Steve," on Asheville Highway near the Jordan Street intersection.
