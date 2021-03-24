ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Thursday a man accused of assaulting multiple Ingles employees and customers inside a store earlier this month has been arrested.
The incident happened on March 21 at the store on Hendersonville Road.
"Fortunately, no one was injured," APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said.
Hallingse said the suspect was seen leaving Ingles behind the wheel of a green, late 90s model Dodge Caravan.
On Thursday, police said the suspect, Corey Allen Shelp, 39, turned himself in to APD detectives on Wednesday night. He was charged with 3 counts Assault on Female, 2 counts of Simple Assault, and Hit and run/ Failure to stop causing property damage.
Shelp was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $3,000 bond.
Police have not yet said what prompted the violence inside the store. We are working to learn those details.
