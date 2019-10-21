GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Erin Kramer says she and her husband Dustin have loved living in their home near South Batesville Rd. in Greer for years.
"We feel very safe. We've never had any issues," she told Fox Carolina.
But Sunday afternoon, she says her husband was the first to hear a commotion around the corner.
"Fire trucks and police sirens--or sirens in general---that were somewhere nearby," she said.
They didn't know it, but just blocks away at Cliffview court, the Sheriff's
Office says 40-year-old Sean Kaiser was struggling with a Greenville County deputy when the deputy's gun went off.
"In our community where we live no one has really talked about it," Kramer said.
Investigators says they initially went to Kaiser's home to serve a shoplifting warrant.
According to an arrest warrant, Kaiser's family pleaded with him not to resist arrest.
The warrant describes how Kaiser had his hands behind his back one moment...and then it says he suddenly attacked the arresting deputy, leaving the deputy with multiple injuries that required emergency medical treatment.
At some point SLED says the deputy's gun went off, and someone inside the home was shot. At this time, officials haven't confirmed who was struck.
"It surprises me and it's very scary. It's not at all what we'd expect," Kramer reflected.
Kaiser is charged with resisting arrest and assault of a deputy. In bond court, he uttered almost nothing to a judge when asked if he had anything to say.
Along with shoplifting charges, his bond totals just over $37,000.
"I think it's an anomaly, but we'll definitely be...affected by it going forward for sure," said Kramer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.