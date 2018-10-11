SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said a man was arrested after a pregnant woman claimed a stranger assaulted her, and two witnesses confirmed her story.
It happened Wednesday at the Canaan Pointe Apartments. Police said they arrived at 7:41 p.m.
The victim told police she had just backed into a parking space when a man, later identified as Anthony Tucker, 26, started hitting her driver’s side window and tried to rip open her door. The door was locked and the handle broke in his hand, she said. She told police the man stormed off and she got out of her call and “yelled out of anger,” which prompted Tucker to charge after her again. The victim said she tripped and Tucker began assaulting her. Police said she had a knot on the side of her head that was consistent with the attack she described. The victim also told police she is pregnant and requested EMS.
Police spoke with Tucker, who told them he was there with his girlfriend to visit his brother when the incident occurred. Mr. Tucker then stated that he pulled into a parking space and got out of his car when he saw the victim staring at him and cursing at him. He told police he approached her car and did break the handle. He told police, per an incident report, that he chased after the woman after she began hitting his car and hit her, but said he stopped and walked away when she said she was pregnant.
Police spoke with two other witnesses who saw the incident and saw Tucker chasing the woman.
Tucker was arrested and charged with assault and battery third degree and malicious damage to personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.