Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville on Thursday said a man accused of hitting a victim in the face multiple times with a rifle and then threatening to shoot that person had been arrested.
According to police, on November 11 at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on Miller Road East in east Asheville.
Officers said after receiving no answer at the home, they located a victim a short distance away suffering from severe injuries.
Police said the victim reported he lived in the home where officers initially responded, and that he had been attacked there.
Police said an investigation revealed the suspect had been hit several times in the face and head with a rifle and that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Scott Carpenter, threatened to shoot him.
Carpenter was then charged with false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.
On Thursday, police said Carpenter had been arrested.
