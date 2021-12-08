ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who was is accused of murdering another teen back in 2020 was denied bond Wednesday morning.
Christian James Elijah Kemp was 18-years-old when he shot and killed Christopher Dillon Patterson, 17, during an argument on Jan. 16, 2020.
Kemp was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery second degree.
