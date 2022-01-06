SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A child is safe after a four hour standoff with a suspect and SWAT, according to the Simpsonville Police Department.
Police said at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment at Gateway Village Apartments on Boyd Avenue. Inside the apartment with him was his child, who he abducted and was holding hostage.
Greenville County SWAT was called to the scene to help negotiate and eventually the man surrendered around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the department.
The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Mark Danielyell Cureton. He has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and kidnapping.
We're told Cureton was taken to the hospital and then taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where is awaiting a bond hearing.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: 3-year-old girl found safe, man arrested
(1) comment
13%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.