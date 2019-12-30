SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man wanted on outstanding warrants kicked and caused a bloody injury to one deputy when they arrested him on Sunday, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Deputies said they spotted Richy Lewis on Reedy Street, who they said had warrants for DUI and trespassing.
When deputies approached Lewis, they said he immediately took an aggressive stance and began to resist.
According to the incident report, Lewis kicked one of the deputies in the nose and mouth.
After threatening to use a Taser, deputies were able to place Lewis in custody.
They found a bag of crystal meth on Lewis after the arrest.
The deputy suffered a small cut that was bleeding but did not require medical attention.
Lewis was charged with resisting arrest and drug possession after his arrest.
