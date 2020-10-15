Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of murdering a pregnant woman in Anderson gets no bail after facing a judge this morning. The victim’s family was in the courtroom after waiting eight months for an arrest.
The family of Sabrina Lowery shared heavy moments in the courtroom as they pleaded for answers from the suspect. The US Marshall service arrested Ronnie Gaddis Wednesday in Laurens County. Gaddis is now facing a list of charges, including murder.
Deputies say Gaddis pulled the trigger during an attempted robbery in Belton February 13. Deputies say Sabrina Lowery was shot in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital, but died during surgery. The 21-year-old was due any day to welcome her son, Shawn Alex James, who also did not make it. Sabrina leaves behind her two and three-year-old daughters, now in the care of her mother-in-law, Amanda.
“Natalie is three-years-old and she asks us almost daily can her mama come see her. The men involved had guns and she remembers them,” said Amanda, Sabrina’s mother-in-law.
Now, Sabrina’s husband, Nate Lowery, says he’s focused on keeping his wife’s memory alive, while caring for his daughters, and waiting for justice.
“She protected my baby girls and she protected me. I’m so thankful for her. She was not only my wife; She was my best and only friend for the longest. I feel her living in me right now. Now all I can do is be there for my kids and my family and be the man I need to be,” said Nate Lowery, Sabrina’s husband.
Meanwhile, the judge denied Gaddis’ bond. His murder charge carries a minimum of 30 years up to life in prison. Gaddis is the second suspect in this case; Russell Calhoun was also charged but took his own life in Illinois earlier this year.
Related: Man accused in February killings of pregnant woman, unborn baby denied bond on Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.