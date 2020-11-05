SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man charged with murder in connection with a Pickens County homicide case was behind bars in the Pickens County jail Thursday night.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced on Nov. 2 that the arrest had been made in connection to the homicide of Dustin Lee Smith.
According to a release, 29-year-old David Michael Watkins was taken into custody on Monday in Johnson County, Tennessee.
Watkins was charged with murder and extradited back to South Carolina, where he was booked into the Pickens County jail.
Deputies say they received a report of an injured person near Ponderosa Park early Sunday morning. After arriving on scene, deputies say that they located the deceased victim just feet away from the road.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 31-year-old Dustin Lee Smith of Seneca. The coroner determined the incident was a homicide, according to the release.
The arrest warrant says Watkins shot Smith to death. Smith was pronounced dead at the location of the incident on Ponderosa Drive.
According to Watkins' booking report, he is also charged with grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
