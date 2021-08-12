Justin Crowe 2021

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was accused of punching a baby in the head multiple times was sentenced by a judge following his plea hearing Thursday morning.

Justin Keith Crowe was originally charged in January of 2020 for punching Brock Kimsey in the head repeatedly. At the time, Brock was only three months old at the time.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Crowe to 20 years in jail. He is able to get 13 years with two years probation if he has decent behavior, takes mental health counseling, and anger management counseling.

Brock's mother, Beverly Hueston said, "Brock is doing well. He is about two years old now and is a big brother." 

Beverly mentioned that she is very happy justice was served and that the other children in the county are now safe.

